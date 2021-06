Tutorial | CFDs & Continuous Futures Contracts MICRO E-MINI RUSSELL 2000 INDEX FUTURES (JUN 2021) CME_MINI:M2KM2021 RodCasilli This post is a follow-up to my 15-minutes of TradingView fame from a video I uploaded last week explaining how to get real-time futures data into TradingView for charting, analysis, and demo/paper trading.