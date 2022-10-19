Luongo: The Fed Is Exposing The Lies Of Two Generations Of People In Power Authored by Tom Luongo via Gold, Goats, 'n Guns blog, Fed Watch: When They Call For the Bailiff You Know You’re Winning You may ask yourself, “What is that beautiful house?” You may ask yourself, “Where does that highway go to?” And you may ask yourself, “Am I right, am I wrong?” And you may say to yourself, “My God, what have I done?” - Talking Heads, “Once in a Lifetime” In the face of the Fed’s intransigent hawkishness we are now on the verge of exposing the worst lies of two generations of people in power.