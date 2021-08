http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/zerohedge/feed/~3/N2h2JI4455I.Big Tech Forms 'White Supremacist' Counterterror Database; PayPal Works With ADL To 'Fight Extremism And Hate' Big tech - which overwhelmingly employs leftists who've casually called anyone right of Mao a 'Nazi' over the past five years - is banding together to monitor, track, and take action against 'white supremacists and far-right militias,' according to Reuters.