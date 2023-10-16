Urban Meyer Issues Firm Response To Rumors About Potential Return To Coaching

Urban Meyer It’s been close to two years since Urban Meyer was fired as the head coach of the Jaguars after his tumultuous time with the franchise came to an end before he completed his inaugural season, and he quickly settled into a new career after pivoting to broadcasting—a lane he seems very content with remaining in despite rumors concerning a potential comeback.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)