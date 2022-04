"You Are Throwing Me Under The Bus" - Musk Rages At Saudi Wealth Fund Head In Tweets Exposed By 'Funding Secured' Lawsuit In the latest batch of private communications belonging to Elon Musk revealed in recent days, a court filing exposed text messages between Tesla's CEO and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund, showcasing Musk berating him for failing to confirm his story about whether they had actually discussed taking Tesla private.