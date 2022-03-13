Zero Hedge

Bitcoin Slides Ahead Of EU Vote Which Could "Practically" Ban Key Digital Currencies

Bitcoin Slides Ahead Of EU Vote Which Could "Practically" Ban Key Digital Currencies Cryptocurrencies stumbled on Sunday evening after trading rangebound for the past two days, following a delayed market realization, and reaction, that on Monday, the European parliamentary committee will vote on a new regulatory framework for crypto assets, which according to Bloomberg could accelerate passage of a measure that industry executives say could "practically ban key digital currencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum in Europe.

