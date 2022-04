US30USD YM1! DOW 2022 APR 11 Week E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! paradox677 US30USD YM1! DOW 2022 APR 11 Week With weakness shown by Supply>Demand and followed by a UT, market will likely head lower should intermediate support 34220 becomes resistance, then we should look to short on retracement.