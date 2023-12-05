All Four "Pillars Of Civilization" Are Under Attack By An "Anti-Human Death-Cult"; Shellenberger, Carlson Unload On Global Elites As world leaders gathered over the weekend for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, they faced an uncomfortable reality check from the conference president Sultan Al Jaber, who stated, "there is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.