The Europeans Are Unlikely To Accede To Zelensky's Demand For 200,000 Peacekeepers Authored by Andrew Korybko via substack, Zelensky demanded a minimum of 200,000 European peacekeepers during the panel session that followed his speech at Davos, which itself saw him propose that France, Germany, Italy, and the UK combine their forces with Ukraine’s in order to counter Russia’s in nearly equal numbers.