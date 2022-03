Goldman Cuts S&P Target To 4,700 In Second Downgrade Of Past Month, Warns Of "Recession Downside" To 3,600 On February 12, when Goldman's permabullish chief equity strategist David Kostin finally capitulated and cut his year-end S&P price target from 5,100 to 4,900, we said that "in addition to his baseline, Kostin considers three alternative scenarios.