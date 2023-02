Getty Image Jonathan Majors is one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now. Despite not making his acting debut until 2017, Majors is already one of the most recognizable faces in the industry thanks to his roles in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, Loki, and his trio of recent release, Devotion, Creed III, an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.