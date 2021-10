Archegos 2.0? Multi-Billion-Dollar "Mr. China" Fund Suffers Huge Loss After Xi Crackdown Remember Bill Hwang, the otherwise omnipotent guru of stock investing that founded Archegos, who suffered stunning (personal and fund) losses earlier in the year and made headlines in the 'methods' he used to amass vast leveraged positions without alerting regulators (or bank risk managers), and raising systemic financial system questions.