Fed Balance Sheet Dips As Deposit-Run Eases While Bankers Blast Biden's Premature Re-Regulation President Biden is calling on regulators to tighten the rules for mid-sized banks, making the political point to 'roll back Trump era rules', ensuring everyone knows - despite the fact that it is not true - that this bank failure is trump's fault (rather than the woke regulators' dismal follow-ups to red-flags).