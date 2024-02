Global Demographic Transitions: Why Migration Matters By John Kemp, Senior analyst at Reuters China’s rapid demographic transition has been extensively covered in the mainstream media in recent months, with multiple stories exploring the country’s low birth rate and peaking population, assessing whether the country will become old before it becomes rich (“How China Miscalculated Its Way to a Baby Bust”, Wall Street Journal, February 12, 2024, and “China’s Fertility Rate Dropped Sharply, Study Shows”, Wall Street Journal, August 19, 2023).