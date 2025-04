Biden's 'Disinformation' Czar Claims That Worries About Leftist Censorship Are A 'Lie' Authored by Robert Spencer via PJ Media, Nina Jankowicz, the flighty far-left foe of the freedom of speech who once proclaimed herself (in a sadly now-deleted X post) as “the Mary Poppins of Disinformation,” has popped up again, but not, alas, to apologize for her attempt to destroy the First Amendment and silence dissidents from the Biden regime.