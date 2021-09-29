Academia Is Establishing A Permanent Surveillance Bureaucracy That Will Soon Govern The Rest Of The Country Authored by Michael Tracey via Substack, Having now received a tsunami of messages from people across the US (and a few internationally) about the surveillance regimes being permanently installed at their educational institutions — in contravention of earlier assurances that the current academic year would mark a long-awaited “return to normalcy,” thanks to the onset of mass vaccination - there are a few conclusions to draw.