The pivotal technical threshold is $65 for the price of oil Crude Oil Futures NYMEX_DL:CL1! Swissquote The price of US crude oil broke a major technical support in April The price of oil gave a technical red alert at the beginning of April after breaking a major long-term support, all against a complicated fundamental backdrop: the so-called reciprocal tariff trade war, geopolitical tensions and internal divisions within OPEC+.