#SUGAR The Sweet Life is Over. A Forecast for 2025-2040 Sugar No. 11 Futures ICEUS_DLY:SB1! T_A_R_A_S Hello colleagues! Today (May 25, 2025), another article on food and the commodities market will be released, specifically focusing on sugar SB1! To all newcomers, welcome to my virtual den, where I dissect markets without rose-tinted glasses or any of that nonsense peddled by infogurus and mainstream analysts.