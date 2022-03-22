Bill Barr: Joe Biden "Lied To The American People" About Hunter's Laptop As Congressional Republicans (and former President Trump) slam Democrats and their allies in the media and big tech for their spurious censorship of reports concerning the contents of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop (which, as it turns out, wasn't "Russian disinformation" but was instead 100% accurate, so sayeth the New York Times), former AG Bill Barr accused President Biden of lying to the American people in a way that was tantamount to election interference.