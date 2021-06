Goldman Prime: Massive Short Covering Leads To Biggest Hedge Fund Rout Since March This will hardly come as a surprise to anyone who followed the manic reddit-driven action over the past 48 hours: according to Goldman's Prime Brokerage, we just witnessed the "largest US single stock short covering since mid-March amid a sharp rally in High Retail Sentiment stocks" and while US stocks saw modest net buying yesterday, it was driven by risk-off flows "with short covers outpacing long sales 3 to 1.