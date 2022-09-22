Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Talks Season 2 Premiere's 'Dream Come True' Guest Star — Plus, Grade It!

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Abbott Elementary premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Janine was feeling pretty good about herself during Abbott Elementary‘s Season 2 premiere, and why wouldn’t she be? After all, the teacher had scored quite the coup: She got Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty to agree to make an appearance during […] .
Популярные статьи
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: The Hospital Embraces Change as Meredith Plots Her Next Steps
- Nielsen Top 10: House of the Dragon Debuts at No. 3 on Acquired Series Chart, Echoes Tops Originals Ranking
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer
Свежие комментарии