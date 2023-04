A "Seismic Deal": Exxon Planning Acquisition Of Shale Giant Pioneer In a deal that would be transformational for the US energy sector, and spark another shale revolution, the WSJ reports that US supermajor, the largest US energy E&P and formerly the world's largest company by market cap, Exxon - the company that according to the Big Guy made more money than God in 2021, has held preliminary talks with shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources about a possible acquisition of the U.