S&P 500 Futures Plunge: Bearish Dominance Unabated in Market

Bearish/Bullish Trend Analysis
Trend Condition: Bullish Trend Condition: 0
Bearish Trend Condition: 14

Analysis: The market remains strongly bearish as indicated by all 14 trend lines being red.