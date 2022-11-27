NiftyBank Futures Key Trading Levels for 28th Nov 2022 BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:BANKNIFTY1! sbkurandwad77 NiftyBank Futures Key Trading Levels for 28th Nov 2022 Keep Eye on Stop loss levels they will either work as Support/Resistance breakout or breakdown can give Explosive moves which are good level for Options Buying Disclaimer: These levels are purely based on Price action/demand and supply zones & and consumed only for educational purpose & should not be taken as buy/sell recommendation.