Giants Upset Undefeated 2007 Patriots | Super Bowl XLII | NFL Full Game

In honor of Free Game Friday the NFL presents Super Bowl 42 “A Giant Upset!” 00:00 – Start 11:08 – Patriots stop Giants on 3rd down to force FG attempt 21:25 – Patriots’ Laurence Maroney scores on 1-yard rush TD 27:40 – Eli Manning is intercepted by Elli Hobbs in the Red Zone 35:15 – Tom Brady is Sacked by Justin Tuck on 3rd Down 40:51 – Adalius Thomas Sacks Eli Manning and sends the Giants out of field goal range 51:55 – Justin Tuck strip sacks Tom Brady to end the first half 1:09:55 – Michael Strahan’s last career sack 1:10:46 – Patriots fail to convert on 4th down 1:28:52 – Eli Manning throws 5-yard TD pass to David Tyree 1:47:29 – Tom Brady slings 6-yard TD pass to Randy Moss 1:50:00 – Giants begin their game winning drive 1:57:39 – David Tyree helmet catch 2:02:26 – Eli Manning throws game winning touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress 2:04:54 – Patriots final drive begins 2:08:48 – Patriots’ final Hail Mary attempt is stopped by the Giants 2:11:18 – Giants Postgame celebrations Super Bowl XLII is widely regarded as one of greatest upsets in NFL history.