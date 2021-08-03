Karen Bass May Run for Los Angeles Mayor

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), one of the most prominent Black women in Congress and an ally of President Biden, has signaled she is open to running for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022 under encouragement from some Democrats, the Washington Post reports.
