Politics

77 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • Mehmet Gkta
    thank you..Kelly Thinks He’s...
  • Robert Hall
    Maybe DeSantis just gave Mueller reason to add him to the list of people being investigated.GOP Lawmaker Floa...
  • ngangawasom
    Trump is HeartlessTrump Confirms He...

Karen Bass May Run for Los Angeles Mayor

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), one of the most prominent Black women in Congress and an ally of President Biden, has signaled she is open to running for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022 under encouragement from some Democrats, the Washington Post reports.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх