#ES_F Day Trading Prep Week 11.03 - 11.08 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Sunday Globex opened right over the Mean of Value and gave a push back to VAH where we spent the night and RTH of Monday consolidating under, staying under VAH meant weakness for us going into the week and we kept seeing flushes towards VAL but every move towards it was mostly done during ON hours and would be bought back up over 840s.