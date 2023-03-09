"Dovish" Janice Eberly Is Frontrunner To Replace Brainard As Fed Vice Chair: Report After it emerged that the recently appointed Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee - prominent Democratic politician and Obama advisor - got the job thanks to the recommendation of a firm which employs his wife, casting into doubt the objectivity not only of the selection process but of Goolsbee's qualifications and thereby destroying any chance Goolsbee had of failing up even more and taking the Fed vice chair seat recently vacated by Lael Brainard, the list of potential candidates shrank to just a few potential names.