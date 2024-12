seeing the daily range before it happens with ict concepts on es Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Futures (Dec 2024) CME_MINI:MESZ2024 sail_trader price is finding support in a series of candles forming a h4 breaker on the left side, we can see it forms a manipulation leg lower at the end of the afternoon session closing below the breaker bodies, but then gapping up on new day open.