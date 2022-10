S&P500 LINE IN THE SAND MICRO E-MINI S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:MES1! Pradagee 3735 was support for the previous rally until data release demolished it , then was re-tested on stop run for the most recent data release and was rejected followed by a massive drop , 61% retracement of the drop and straight back up.