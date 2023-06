FIBBONACI RETRACEMENT CONFIRMATION ON NIFTY S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES NSE:NIFTY1! nikhilchhabra As it can be seen on the NIFTY chart, a Fibbonaci retracement plotted at swing low & swing high gave us an ideal zone to retest NIFTY levels which acted as a support and we saw an up move from 0.