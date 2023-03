Fed Panics; Announces "Coordinated" Daily US Dollar Swap Lines To Ease Banking Crisis "The market stops panicking when central banks start panicking" In January 2022, just around the time the Fed was about to launch its most aggressive tightening campaign since Volcker, we warned "remember, every Fed tightening cycle ends in disaster and then, much more Fed easing" Remember, every Fed tightening cycle ends in disaster and then, much more Fed easing pic.