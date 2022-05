To Spy On A Trump Aide, The FBI Pursued A Dossier Rumor The Press Shot Down As 'Bulls**t' Authored by Paul Sperry via RealClear Investigations, The FBI decision to spy on a former Trump campaign adviser hinged on an unsubstantiated rumor from a Clinton campaign-paid dossier that the Washington Post's Moscow sources had quickly shot down as “bullshit” and “impossible,” according to emails disclosed last week to a D.