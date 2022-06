Getty Image / Tommaso Boddi / WireImage Seth Rogen’s Houseplant cannabis brand has seen considerable success recently with array of cannabis-centric products including strains and home goods Rogen opened up his Houseplant office for a tour of where the magic happens Read more Seth Rogen articles here If a magic genie told me I could shadow any Hollywood celebrity for a week then Seth Rogen would certainly be on the list of people I’d consider.