FCPO Spread FCPOK-FCPON2024 attempt to breakout Crude Palm Oil Futures (May 2024) MYX:FCPOK2024 kgiap123 FCPO SPREAD Contract May2024 vs July2024 is attempting breakout from previous swing high 141 Spread Bullish MA Lineup -> Trending Up Breaks and close above Turtle Resistant 138 -> Bullish Upward Momentum -> Bullish Support 124 Next target levels 165 179 203 .