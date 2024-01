Ahead Of The February 2 "Fireworks", Goldman Spots A "Phenomenon That Has Never Before Occured" Echoing the observations from Nomura's Charlie McElligott, who warned that as we head into the "largest event-risk" week in recent memory, volatility is extremely mispriced due to a (mostly retail) army of volatility sellers who have successfully slammed both VIX and VIXX to precarious levels.