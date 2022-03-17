Chris Cuomo Goes Scorched Earth On CNN, Demands $125 Million Fired CNN lead anchor Chris Cuomo has filed an arbitration claim for $125 million in compensation from the company, arguing that he was "wrongfully terminated" and that the network made him "the scapegoat" over a broader scandal regarding how CNN dealt with he and his brother - disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo - which culminated in last month's ouster of network president Jeff Zucker and his longtime lover / lieutenant, Allison Gollust.