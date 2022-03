Getty Image / Kevin Dietsch Mark Zuckerberg has been pictured surfing near his 1,500+ acre estate in Hawaii and he allegedly trains with the Surfing world’s top athletes During a recent interview, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned in passing that he ‘trains hard’ to surf 15-foot waves and the surfing community is having a field day with the comment Read more stories about Surfing right here If there’s one thing the surfing community is known for it’s being completely and totally accepting of outsiders.