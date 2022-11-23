"The Statement Comes Across As Dovish" - Wall Street Reacts To FOMC Minutes While prevailing consensus was that the Fed didn't really say anything unexpected, or anything that wasn't already telegraphed both in the Nov 2 statement and subsequent Fed speak, Wall Street commentators agreed that "the statement overall comes across as dovish" as BBG Economics chief Anna Wong put it, With Integrity Asset Management's Joe Gilbert adding that "it is constructive that Fed participants were becoming increasingly aware of the lagged impact of all the rate hikes this year.