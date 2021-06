Getty Image Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan made his way to court to plead guilty to a misdemeanor marijuana charge Fans noticed Swanigan looked unrecognizable in court photos just one year since he last played in the NBA More Sports news here 24-year-old Caleb Swanigan was playing in the NBA just a year ago but has found himself dealing with several off-court issues and it appears to be taking a toll on him.