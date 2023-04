NQM2023 Chart for 4/27-4/28 S/D Levels E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (JUN 2023) CME_MINI:NQM2023 tradeswithjess Crazy bullish move, it came close to my long target as mentioned in my previous trade idea! Insane! I am looking for a possible gap fill and rejection off the upper supply zones 273-326.