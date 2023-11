Speaker Mike Johnson Pumps The Brakes On Biden Impeachment While the Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice for optics - once because he asked Ukraine for evidence of the Biden family's obvious corruption, and a second time for 'incitement of insurrection' related to January 6th, newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is a no-go on a Biden impeachment despite ample evidence that the Bidens received and distributed large sums of money from foreign sources - which raises obvious questions over foreign influence and pay-for-play.