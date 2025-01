"Remigration Now" – AfD's Weidel Calls For Mass Deportations After Afghan Migrant Stabs 2-Year-Old To Death Authored by Liz Heflin via Remix News, Following the brutal attack that cost two people their lives yesterday, including a 2-year-old child, in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg, Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel is calling for mass deportations.