Parents Of Native American 'Blackface' Kid Hire Dominion Lawyers, Demand Deadspin, Journalist Retract Accusations The parents of a 9-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan falsely accused of wearing blackface by a race-baiting Deadspin reporter have lawyered up and have threatened to sue the outlet, publishers G/O Media and Great Hill Partners, and the reporter, Carron Phillips - who wrote that the child, Holden Armenta, had "found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.