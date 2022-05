"Shooting The Generals" - Nomura Says RIPieces To 'Tactical Long' In Stocks The Put Spread Collar that Nomura's Charlie McElligott mentioned this morning was re-struck around 3pm - so the today-expiring 4270 Puts are deep in the money now, and Dealers have since had to sell ~$3B of futures since yesterday's highs, as we've slipped and then accelerated lower, in order to stay hedged.