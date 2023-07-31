Devon Archer Spills The Beans: Tells Congress About Shady Burisma Dealings, Joe Biden's "More Than 20" Conversations Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer has spilled the beans to Congress, telling lawmakers in a closed-door session that Burisma Holdings pressured Hunter Biden in December 2015 to 'deal with' a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the firm for corruption - shortly before then-VP Joe Biden threatened Ukraine with a quid-pro-quo over US aid in exchange for firing said prosecutor.