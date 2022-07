Shinzo Abe's Ruling Party Gains Supermajority In Upper-House Election Following His Assassination Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours) Japan’s ruling center-right party scored a supermajority in the House of Councillors election on July 10, claiming more than half of the 125 contested seats, in the wake of the assassination of former prime minister and party leader Shinzo Abe.