a topfishing play on spx futes (es1!) E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! cerealpeer es1! calls have been lining themselves up for overheated conditions on top of a move that has confirmed higher lows on larger timeframes and smaller ones become overbought above 4620 is a sell pressure area below 4581 is a supportive area could bullflag, but more probable is a false breakout, followed by a short term melt fown.