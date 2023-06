It's about POWER, not regulation, $BTC still in pattern!!! BITCOIN FUTURES CME_DL:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC Haven't seen 1 account speak on what we've said for about 2 years now, in reference to gov & #CBDC and them not liking competition NOT 1 Many #CEXs have asked for guidance & what have they received? NOTHING! This is NOT about #crypto protection! This is about CONTROL! #DEX #BTC #GOLD #SILVER ANYWAY BTC still looks good.