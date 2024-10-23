Germany Is The EU's Censorship Champion Authored by Robert Kogon via The Brownstone Institute, Note that X, rebranded as a “free speech platform,” provides information on platform users to the governments of EU member states in connection with not just illegal speech - and, yes, national legislation in EU countries includes many “speech crimes” - but also legal speech that is deemed “harmful.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)